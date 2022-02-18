Comelec open to revisit rules after 'baklas' backlash

Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority collect dismantled campaign posters and tarpaulins at the MMDA satellite office in Sta. Mesa, Manila during the ongoing 'Oplan Baklas' on Friday. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday said it is open to revisit its guidelines after several candidates and groups condemned its "Oplan Baklas" targeted against "violative" campaign propaganda.

In an ambush interview, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez told reporters that the poll body is "not deaf to the clamor of the public."

"In the past we have modified our rules. There's no guarantee na mangyayari yan but certainly we're open... Internally sa Comelec nire-review na rin namin," Jimenez said.

Jimenez added that Comelec commissioners are "looking into the issue already."

The poll body has been under fire for the past few days after they took down allegedly oversized campaign materials in private property.

Last week, the Comelec insisted it has the power to take down oversized campaign materials, even in private properties, citing a 2015 Supreme Court ruling.

However, several netizens, candidates, and legal groups called out the Comelec after videos of its enforcers dismantling campaign materials even in private spaces went viral on social media.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 10730 or the implementing rules and regulation (IRR) of the Fair Elections Act, campaign posters should comply with the allowable size of 2ft x 3ft.

