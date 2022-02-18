The spokesman of the Commission on Elections on Friday has explained why its main office in Intramuros, Manila is lit up in red and green colors - the campaign colors of presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong Marcos and vice-presidential bet Sara Duterte.

Responding to a Twitter post, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the Comelec "is a tenant in that building, which is under the management of Office of the President."

"I have been told that the building’s administration is planning to swap out these ones for differently colored lights," he added.

Journalist Raissa Robles was among the netizens to ask why the Comelec's Palacio del Gobernador was lit up in known campaign colors of the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

So @COMELEC @radyocomelec @jabjimenez Can u explain the choice of red and green colors on a public building, please? Is this where your office is? pic.twitter.com/sYaLzaELuH — Raissa Robles (@raissawriter) February 18, 2022

Last week the Comelec First Division voted to dismiss the 3 consolidated petitions against Marcos, which centered on Marcos' failure to pay income tax and file tax returns while in public office from 1982 to 1985.

The Court of Appeals acquitted Marcos of non-payment of taxes in 1997, but it upheld the guilty verdict on failing to file tax returns.

The commissioners said that failure to file tax returns is not a crime involving moral turpitude.

Meanwhile, the Comelec spokesman said he will refer to the Department of Health photos of a "Resbakuna" COVID-19 vaccination event for children that had mascots named "BBM 2022" and "Sara 2022."

"Partisan politics has no place in official functions," Jimenez said.