MANILA - The family of slain Calbayog City mayor Ronaldo Aquino on Friday called for more security for the province following a series of killings and urged the public to vote leaders for peace.

The spate of killings continues with a Sanggunian ng Kabataan chairman killed just last week and 3 supporters of a gubernatorial candidate ambushed 2 weeks ago, according to the mayor's son Mark Aquino.

"Kami po ay humihingi ng tulong sa kapulisan at kasundaluhan na sana mabigyang tutok ang aming siyudad, probinsiya," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We are seeking help from the police and military to focus on our city, our province.)

"Siguro ang solusyon dun yung tao mismo ang makakasagot dun, alam nila ano ang puno't dulo nito. Siguro sila ang makakadesisyon lalo na sa darating na halalan kung sino talaga ang may malasakit para sa kapayapaan. Naniniwala ako na hindi po ito magpapatuloy o magpo-prosper kung walang nagfa-finance na malalaking tao."

(The solution can be found among the people, they know what's the root cause of this. They can decide especially in the upcoming elections on who really cares for peace. I believe this will not continue or prosper if there are no big names financing it.)

The mayor's son Julius Aquino will run for vice mayor in the upcoming elections in May, his sibling said. Their father was eyeing to run for the same position before his death.

"Ang brother ko po ay isang doctor, napakagandang propesyon pero tinalikuran niya ito dahil sa kagustuhang magsilbi rin sa mga tao ng Calbayog," he said.

(My brother is a doctor, he turned his back on a good propesyon in his desire to serve the people of Calbayog.)

"Napakahirap at malaking sakripisyo po ang ginawa ng aking brother at pamilya namin kasi galing pa lang kami sa isang trahedya kung saan buhay ng ama namin ang nawala."

(It's a huge and difficult sacrifice for my brother and my family because we just wen through a tragedy wherein we lost our father's life.)

The Aquino family welcomes the surrender of 9 policemen involved in an alleged ambush on the mayor, Mark said. Police had initially described the incident as a shootout.

"Unti-unti na pong nabibigyan ng hustisya ang kaniyang kamatayan," he said. "Kami po ay umaasa na magiging patas po ang lahat papunta po sa paghanap ng hustisya sa aming ama po."

(Justice is being served. We continue to hope the road to serving justice will be fair.)