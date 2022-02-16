Cops allegedly involved in killing of Samar town mayor surrender

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Nine policemen allegedly involved in last year's killing of Calbayog City, Samar Mayor Ronaldo Aquino surrendered to authorities on Tuesday night.

According to Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, the cops turned themselves in before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Fajardo said that before the development, warrants of arrest were issued against the lawmen.

On March 8, 2021, Aquino was shot at least 21 times in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog City in what witnesses described as an ambush. Police had initially described the incident as a shootout.

Fajardo said that most of the nine policemen were already under restrictive custody in Camp Crame while probes of the incident were ongoing, including by the National Bureau of Investigation.

"Nung nagsagawa nga po ng investigation 'yung NBI, eventually po ay nasampahan po sila ng kaso... At nung lumabas po nga 'yung (warrant of arrest) eh nandito lang po sila. Kaya minarapat na lang po nila na sumuko para harapin 'yung mga kaso na sinampa po laban sa kanila," she said.

Five of the lawmen have been already dismissed from the service after they were charged administratively over the incident, Fajardo revealed.

She added that murder and frustrated murder charges have been filed against the policemen.

"Aantayin natin yung magiging desisyon ng korte kung sila ay iko-commit sa BJMP doon sa Calbayog, o kung saan ang disposition ng korte. However, pending sa issuance ng committent order ay mananatili sila sa kustodiya ng CIDG dito sa Camp Crame," Fajardo said of accused.

"No bail ito dahil murder. Four counts of murder yung isinampa sa kanila, at frustrated murder," she added.

Last month, the Department of Justice said it would file murder and frustrated murder raps at the Regional Trial Court of Calbayog against the police personnel for Aquino's death and three others, and the wounding of a security aide.

Mark Aquino, the mayor's son, earlier said he believes his father's slaying was politically motivated.

The mayor was on his last term as local chief executive and was planning to run as vice mayor in this May's elections.