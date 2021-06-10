Political rival could be behind Calbayog mayor's slay, says son

MANILA - A political rival of late Calbayog City Mayor Ronald Aquino could be behind his killing, his son said Thursday.

Mark Aquino said Police Master Sgt. Jose Jay Senario admitted that he, along with other policemen and a politician, made up stories on Aquino’s involvement in illegal drug trade.

"Malinaw po ang sinabi niyang salaysay kung saan ang isang politiko ang may kinalaman sa pagpatay sa aking ama kasabwat po ang ilang kapulisan natin para iinstigate ang tatay ko sa illegal drug activities," Aquino told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(He clearly said in his statements that a politician involved in my father's death and other policemen to instigate my father in illegal drug activities.)

"Naglabas ng salaysay ang PDEA at police na wala po talagang kinalaman ang tatay ko sa illegal drug activities."

(The PDEA and the police have said my father was not involved in illegal drug activities.)

In 2017, the mayor was concerned that a search warrant would be served in their home and that evidence would be planted, according to his son.

Raymondo Uy, a former councilor who lost to the mayor in the 2019 elections, was mentioned by Senario in the Senate inquiry for rewarding him after he set up the murder of one of Aquino's supporters, according to Mark.

The mayor's supporter survived but his companion was killed, he added.

"Alam ko may plano po siyang (Uy) tumakbo ulit bilang mayor. 'Yun po naririnig ko sa kaniyang supporters," he said.

(As far as I know he plans to run again for mayor. That's what I hear from his supporters.)

The late mayor was planning to run as vice mayor in next year's elections, he added.

When asked if Uy could be behind the mayor's killing, Mark said: "Iniimbestigahan pa po ng NBI (National Bureau of Investigation). Maaari po base sa salaysay ni Mr. Senario."

(It's being investigated by NBI. He could be, based on Mr. Senario's statement.)

The threat against the Aquino family continues, according to the mayor's son. Mark previously said he had received death threats following his father's killing.

"Last week lang po merong pong isang sasakyan na nagaabang po sa'kin paglabas sa resort at buti na lang po naalerto ang security," he said.

(Last week there was a vehicle waiting for me outside a resort. It was a good thing security was alerted.)