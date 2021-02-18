COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 555,000 as arrival date of vaccines remain uncertain

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila, on January 13, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo



MANILA — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines breached the 555,000 mark on Thursday, with 1,744 new cases reported by the health department amid the lingering uncertainty on the date of arrival in the country of COVID-19 vaccines.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian nation reached 555,163, of which, 31,115 or 5.6 percent are active infections.

Thursday's additional cases do not include data from 6 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

It is the 6th straight day that additional COVID-19 cases counted fewer than 2,000.

The daily tally also included 96 additional COVID-related deaths, or a total of 11,673 fatalities.

This likely includes what the Department of Health reported as 68 recovered cases that turned out to be deaths after final validation.

The newly reported fatalities is the highest reported in a single day since February 10, when 144 deaths were announced.

Meanwhile, total recoveries went up by 412 to 512,375.

Of the active cases, 85.6% have mild symptoms, 8.6% are asymptomatic, 2.5% are in critical condition, 2.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.78% have moderate symptoms.

The DOH said it removed 5 cases, 2 tagged as recoveries, from the total count for being duplicate entries.

The Philippines, which confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan, City, China, has lagged behind some of its Asian neighbors in the rollout of vaccines against the coronavirus.

Restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the infectious disease have slowly been relaxed by government to salvage the pandemic-battered economy.



