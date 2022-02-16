Supporters of presidential and vice presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte flock the proclamation rally in Quezon City on February 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday they are open to review their strict guidelines on in-person campaigning amid complaints from candidates and their supporters, who found the rules "overreaching" and "restrictive."

Comelec Resolution No. 10732, which laid down rules for in-person political gatherings, took effect last Feb. 8 as campaign period for national candidates officially started.

"Our rules regarding campaigning are based on IATF guidelines. We are aware of the complaints. Maybe we will revise our rules because when we crafted our rules, the alert level then was 3," Comelec acting chairperson Socorro Inting told a press conference.

But according to Comelec spokesman James Jimenez, some provisions of the resolution are non-negotiable.

"Face mask are unlikely to be removed. But on face shields, yes, the doors are open for recalibration on that guideline," he said.

Under the resolution, in-person political gatherings such as campaigning, rallies, caucuses, meetings, conventions, motorcades, caravans, and miting de avances would only be allowed if permitted by the Comelec Campaign Committee (CCC), a multi-agency "super body" in charge of regulating activities related to Halalan 2022.

But election lawyers called out the rules, particularly the "prior approval" needed from then CCC.

According to former acting Justice secretary and election lawyer Alberto Agra, this can be considered red tape. For Emil Marañon, another election lawyer and a former chief of staff of a Comelec chairman, said the resolution is potentially unconstitutional.

For presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao, several campaign restrictions imposed by Comelec are "OA masyado."

The Philippines is set to hold its national and local elections on May 9.

The campaign period for national position candidates began Feb. 8, while the one for local aspirants opens March 25.

