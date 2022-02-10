Senator and Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao during his proclamation rally at the Oval Stadium in Gensan on February 8, 2022, the first day of the campaign period for the coming 2022 National Elections. Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

MANILA- Presidential aspirant and Senator Manny Pacquiao has lamented several campaign restrictions imposed by the Commission on Election (Comelec), describing it as "over acting."

Among these, he said, was Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez's pronouncement that all candidates holding campaign sorties must observe the "mandatory" wearing of face shields.

Comelec earlier released its list of campaign rules which include the strict observance of physical distancing during sorties, the banning of physical contact such as shaking hands, kissing, and giving away of food and drinks to supporters.

This is in line with health protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Pacquiao still expressed his disappointment, but vowed to follow the Comelec and the pandemic inter-agency task force's (IATF) policies.

"Gusto ko man, gusto ko sana silang bigyan ng tulong, bigyan ng damit din, eh pipilitin, pinipilit ko ang sarili ko para sumunod sa kautusan ng protocol ng gobyerno," the retired boxing champion said.

(I want to help them and give them clothes, but I would still need to follow the government's protocols.)

"Siguro baguhin nila yung mga patakaran nila dahil masyado naman yung, tatawaging OA masyado na pati pamimigay ng t-shirt bawal. Hindi ko maintindihan bakit bawal," Pacquiao, in a news conference last Tuesday night, told journalists.

(They should change their rules because this is overacting. Even distributing t-shirts are not allowed. I cannot understand why.)

What's more important Pacquiao said, is for everyone to be vigilant on how elections will be conducted and how votes will be counted.

PACQUIAO TO COMELEC: FOCUS ON FAIR ELECTIONS

Pacquiao stressed that there would always be unscrupulous politicians who would do everything to cheat.

"Yung iba kasi, ang gusto nila manalo sila, kasi pagkatapos manalo niyan, ang tinitingnan palagi yung susunod na election, susunod na election. So ang plano nila, parang palaging three years, three years lang," Pqcquiap said.

(Some people want to win and then after that they just want to win and win the future elections.)

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, who joined Pacquiao in visiting the 'Pacman Village' on Wednesday, said he is not concerned about cheating since the country conducts its elections through technology with the help of Smartmatic.

It is voter's education that the country needs, he said.

"Voter’s education is letting the voters know kung sino sino yung mga tumatakbo, ano ba yung kanilang mga records, ano ba yung kanilang nagawa, ano ba yung mga kasalanan nila, ano ba yung mga nagawa nilang mga hindi maganda para sa bayan, hindi maganda para sa mga tauhan, sa mga constituent," Tulfo said

(What did they do? What were their mistakes? What have they done bad for the country and their constituents?)

Pacquiao also brushed off President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration that he would not endorse anyone in the coming polls.

Such decision, he said, must be respected.

And even without the President's endorsement, Pacquiao remains confident that he would soon win the heart of more voters.

"Ako lang nakakapagsalita ng bisaya, ng ilonggo. Sino ba naman magtutulungan kami lang din," Pacquiao said.

(I am the only one who can speak bisaya and ilonggo. Who can help them but us?)

The Philippines is set to hold its national and local elections on May 9. The campaign period for national position candidates began Tuesday, while the one for local aspirants opens March 25.

WATCH