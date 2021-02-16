Batangas residents evacuated over 'increased activity' in Taal Volcano

Patuloy ang paglilikas sa mga residente ng Pulo o Taal Volcano Island pic.twitter.com/qADSWir6cd — Dennis Datu (@Dennis_Datu) February 16, 2021

MANILA - The Batangas provincial government on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of residents on Taal Volcano Island due to the volcano's "slightly increased" activity.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said Taal Volcano was at Alert Level 1 or abnormal condition.

"Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island," the agency said.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it was undertaking preemptive evacuation as a precautionary measure.

Phivolcs advised that entry into the Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, must remain strictly prohibited.

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network recorded 98 tremor episodes having durations of 5 to 12 minutes.

The agency reported slightly increased seismic activity and main crater lake changes at Taal Volcano on Monday.

The volcano, a pictureque crowd-drawer in the province south of Manila, erupted in January last year, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents in Batangas and nearby provinces. It’s massive ash plumes covered much of the province in grey, with ash fall even reaching Metro Manila.

More details to follow.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: