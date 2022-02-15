Parañaque mayor says city open to all candidates

MANILA -- Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Tuesday the city is open to all national candidates who want to campaign in the locality, despite his party PDP-Laban supporting vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Olivarez said this as vice presidential candidate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, paid him a courtesy visit.

”Alam naman natin itong city hall is open to all candidates para makilala po natin sino karapat-dapat mamuno sa ating lahat,” said Olivarez.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez says the city is open to all candidates who wish to visit them despite PDP-Laban endorsing Vice Presidential candidate and Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/7xN1jG6lrm — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) February 15, 2022

In hs visit, Sotto reminded Parañaque residents that it was he who pushed for their cityhood.

”Alam na alam ng taga-Paranaque na ako nag-convert sa city ng Parañaque... nung 1998. Kaya din naman ako andito para maningil. Nagpapaalala lang ako (laughter),” said Sotto in jest.

Sotto also said he is "courting" votes during his visit.

The Senate President ranked second in the latest survey conducted in January by Pulse Asia on preferred vice presidential candidates in the May 9 elections. He got 29 percent of support from 2,400 respondents, while Duterte-Carpio secured 50 percent.

”Kaya ako naririto ay nanliligaw ako... Ganoon talaga eh. There is a possibility that the party of Mayor Olivarez will be backing up certain candidate, but he does not prevent us from courting the votes of Parañaque," Sotto said.

"That's why I am thankful to Mayor Olivarez, wine-welcome ako dito for the courtesy call,” he added.

Sotto said that his running-mate, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, was not with him because he was only invited there by a niece and the head of a homeowner's association.

