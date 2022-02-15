Valentine-themed displays decorate a walkway at the Rizal Park in Manila on Feb. 13, 2022, a day before Valentine's Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has returned to low risk classification for COVID-19 after battling its biggest uptick in infections last month, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

"Nasa low risk classification na po ang National Capital Region at ang buong Pilipinas," announced Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(The National Capital Region and the entire Philippines is now under low risk classification.)

This is based on growth in COVID-19 cases, average daily attack rate per 100,000 population, and health systems capacity, he said in a press briefing.

"All of the progress we have made to bring down the number of new cases is a product of our collective efforts. And we thank our kababayans for their cooperation," said Nograles, acting Palace spokesman.

"We urge everyone to remain conscious of our health protocols," he added.

All regions last December were under minimal risk for COVID-19, before the country in January logged record-high coronavirus infections.

Cases have since fallen to about 3,000 a day, while around 61 million of the country's 109 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Only 7 areas remained under the third highest in 5 COVID-19 alert levels until the end of February. Metro Manila and the rest of the country are under Alert 2.

