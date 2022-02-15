Over 148,000 children aged 5-11 yo jabbed in gov't vaccination drive

MANILA - At least 148,615 children aged 5 to 11 years old have already received their first dose of the reformulated Pfizer vaccine, according to Department of Health records.

Of the number, only 8 children reported non-serious reactions after vaccination.

Additionally, 9.3 million children aged 12 to 17 years old have already been inoculated with the vaccine against COVID-19.

An additional supply of vaccines for the primary series of children aged 5-11 years old is set to arrive in tranches to augment the initial 700,000 doses received by the country.

Vergeire assured that this number is enough to last until the next tranche arrives.

Not enough data is yet available for the government to begin rolling out booster shots for children aged 12 to 17 years old.

On the other hand, studies are still being done on what dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine will fit children 4 years and below, according to Gloriani.

Department of Health Spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the Bayanihan Bakunahan, the government's effort to ramp up vaccination across the country now in its third iteration, is approaching vaccination with different strategies.

"Part of the problem is always access, yung mga taong malalayo ang lugar, kailangan talaga puntahan sila ng vaccinators natin. Ang vaccinators, nagbabahay-bahay na sila," she explained in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Vaccine Expert Panel Chair Dr. Nina Gloriani said that vaccine hesitancy has gone down since the pandemic began, citing the omicron variant and the need for mobility as possible causes of the increased willingness of Filipinos to get jabbed.

"Malaki ang binaba ng hesitancy. Kung titignan last 2020 nasa 50-60 percent, bumaba nang bumaba yan, yung SWS as of January, nasa 5% na lang."

On Monday, Vaccine Czar Sec. Carlito Galvez said that 10 regions have already vaccinated over 70 percent of their target population, with the National Capital Region leading at 114 percent already fully vaccinated.

Only five regions lag behind, among them Regions 5 and 12, CARAGA, MIMAROPA, and with only a measly 28 percent of its target population vaccinated, is BARMM.

The third iteration of the Bayanihan Bakunahan will last until February 18, Friday, with the government targeting the inoculation of 5 million individuals.

