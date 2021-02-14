Quezon City rejects reopening cinemas amid pandemic

SM Cinemas in Santa Rosa, Laguna implement #SafeAndFunMovieWatching against COVID-19 as the province allows fifty percent capacity in indoor cinemas under modified general community quarantine. Laguna eased into MGCQ last October 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Quezon City is not in favor of opening cinemas amid the continuing threat of COVID-19.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said that although she supports the reopening of the economy, the benefits should balance the risks.

“If we allow it to open, for the few that will agree to open, parang the risk is not commensurate to the gain. 'Yung risk mo ngayon, enclosed 'yung mga tao sa airconditioned environment, walang natural ventilation, 2 hours 'yun silang uupo diyan,” she said in a phone interview with ABS-CBN Sunday afternoon.

Belmonte said even some mall owners are not keen on opening their cinemas.

“Para sa kanila, even if it's allowed, marami sa kanila ang hindi magbubukas because they don’t see that it’s really going to be, play a big part in terms of economic impact,” she said.

Belmonte emphasized the city’s epidemiology and disease surveillance unit also advised against the re-opening of cinemas.

“There are several other variants that have been identified and we don’t know yet how transmissible they are, how they are transmitted compared to the original one, how virulent they are. So, of course, all the more we have to air on the side of caution,” Belmonte said.

Belmonte said has no reservations on opening other establishments and activities mentioned by the IATF, including libraries, archives, museums, cultural centers, conferences, exhibitions, limited tourist attractions.

