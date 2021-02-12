PH detects 19 more cases of UK COVID-19 variant

Commuters line up to board the bus while observing health safety protocol, at the Roosevelt bus station in Quezon City on February 1, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

3 new UK COVID-19 variant cases found in Davao Region

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 19 more cases of the more transmissible UK COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday, bringing the number of patients infected with the strain to 44.

In a statement, the DOH said of the 19 new cases with the B.1.1.7 variant, 3 are from Davao Region, 2 are from Calabarzon, and 8 are returning overseas Filipinos.

The DOH has yet to determine whether the remaining 6 cases are local cases or returning overseas Filipinos.

A Quezon City resident was the first person in the Philippines who tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant, which was detected mid-January.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO