MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed geologist Carlos Primo David as undersecretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Malacañang said Tuesday.

David's transmittal paper showed he was appointed on Dec. 28 last year.

The DENR website indicated that David, a licensed geologist, will lead its Integrated Environmental Science office.

He was a project leader of the science department's Project NOAH, his curriculum vitae showed.

"Dr. David [pioneered a] short term rainfall forecasting in the country and climate change-related research on water resources," it read.

