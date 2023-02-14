CHED to offer new scholarship program through coco levy fund

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is set to offer a new scholarship program through the P400-million allocation it will get from the coco levy fund.

CHED Chairman Popoy De Vera said those taking up agriculture-related courses will be prioritized in the program, set to be launched this year.

"We're funding scholarships for students who want to go into agriculture-related programs," he said during The Trinitian Fellow Convocation at the Trinity University of Asia on Tuesday.

De Vera said scholarships under the Free Higher Education Program (UNIFAST) are still available, along with scholarships funded by other government agencies like the Department of Agriculture, Sugar Regulatory Administration, and DOST.

Capacity building is also available for teachers who want to get more training.

Meanwhile, De Vera admitted "brain drain" or the migration of skilled workers to other countries is happening in many fields and countries, not just in the Philippines.

For De Vera, Filipino workers abroad attest to the quality education offered here.

"We are happy that they are competitive and they are hired internationally because that attests to the quality of our programs. We should worry if our graduates do not pass the standards abroad. That means the quality is not up to international standards," he explained.

"Whether we encourage it or not, people will look for greener pastures. That's a basic desire of every professional. If they meet the standards in other countries, they will go there to feed for their family, etc," he added.

De Vera said the country should continue offering quality education and producing more graduates "so even if some practice abroad, there will be more than enough to remain here."

"Some of the factors are beyond our control. Like hindi mo naman puwedeng itaas iyan (You can't increase their salary) unilateraly because salary standardization tayo. You increase the salary for nurses, you have to increase the salary for everyone else in government. It's not feasible. What is important is we produce quality human resources, and it's up to them whether they will practice their profession abroad," he shared.

"Because some families want to go and become migrants. You cannot stop that. They want a better life for themselves or for their children. Para sa akin, secondary iyong issue ng brain drain," he added.

(For me, the brain drain issue is just secondary.)

The official said a return service agreement is in place for students in state or local universities and colleges, requiring them to work here for some period of time before opting to leave for other countries.

"At least, nagse-serve, you produce more, if some leave, there's a sufficient number to be here," De Vera said.