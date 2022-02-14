A member of the city board of canvassers shows the printout of the canvass report for Comelec's mock elections held inside the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Dec. 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Some protocols meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were violated in campaign rallies that started last week, the Philippine National Police and a group of doctors said on Monday.

While the campaign period that kicked off last Tuesday was generally peaceful so far, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said police observed violations of the health and safety protocols set by the IATF.

Fajardo did not elaborate, but said these violations have been reported to the Commission on Elections.

“Kung kinakailangan po na tayo po ay magsasampa ng mga kaso, iyan po ay i-coordinate natin sa Department of Health, siyempre pati na rin po sa Comelec,” she said in a public briefing.

(If we need to file cases, we will coordinate that with the Department of Health, and of course, the Comelec.)



Philippine Medical Association president Dr. Benito Atienza meanwhile said his group noticed a lack of physical distancing in some campaign events.

He also noted temperature checks and monitoring of other COVID-19 symptoms would be difficult to do in large crowds.

“May maka-attend po d’yang isang super-spreader, may umubo d’yan o may sakit, makapanghawa na siya,” Atienza said in the same briefing.

(Even if just one super-spreader attends, if he or she coughs or is sick, the disease can be passed.)

He urged candidates to reach out to voters through online means as much as possible and limit in-person gatherings.

Fajardo also appealed to candidates and their supporters, “Tulungan n’yo po ang inyong PNP. Napakalaki po ng challenge na ating hinaharap dito po sa papalapit na eleksyon dahil marami pong restriction dahil na nga rin po dito sa pandemya.”

“Patuloy po tayong sumunod sa mga health and safety protocol na pinaiiral ng IATF para masigurado po natin na hindi na po tuluyang kumalat itong virus,” she said.

(Help your PNP. We are facing a great challenge in the coming elections because of the huge number of restrictions due to this pandemic. Let us keep following the health and safety protocols implemented by the IATF so this virus would not spread.)

The PNP provides security at campaign events that have Comelec permits, Fajardo noted.

“Pantay-pantay po ang ibinibigay ng PNP, kayo man po ay mapa-administrasyon o mapa-oposisyon po,” she said.

(The PNP does its job, whether you are part of the administration or the opposition.)

Since Jan. 9, police have also apprehended 1,085 people nationwide for violating the election gun ban, said the official.

Roughly 67.5 million Filipinos are eligible to vote, including 1.7 million overseas, in May's election for a president, vice president, about 300 lawmakers, and roughly 18,000 local government positions.

The Philippines eyes vaccinating its entire adult population against COVID-19 before the polls, government earlier said.

The country has so far vaccinated about 60 million of its 109 million population. Infections have fallen to about 3,000 a days, following a January uptick driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

— With a report from Reuters