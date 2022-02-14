Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan filed on Feb. 14, 2022 a complaint against those responsible for the creation and management of the YouTube channel Maharlika for the what is says are libelous videos it posted, in violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10175). Photo from the office of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

MANILA — Vice presidential candidate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Monday said he filed a cyber libel complaint against another Youtube channel.

Pangilinan said he was suing those responsible for the creation and management of the "Maharlika" channel.

”Laganap na kasi yung paninira, pambababoy at kasinungalingan na inilalabas dito sa mga social media platforms laban sa atin, sa ating pamilya, kay Sharon, kay Frankie,” he told reporters in Quezon City, referring to his wife and daughter.

(The lies are rampant, the defamation released on social media platforms against us, our family, Sharon, and Frankie.)

This adds to two separate cyber libel cases he filed last year against “Latest Chika” and “Starlet” YouTube channels for malicious videos which the social media giant took down.

”Kung hindi natin lalabanan ito, eh di parang akala nila okay lang kung ano-anong pagsisinungaling ang ginagawa. Lalo na ngayong panahon ng eleksyon president, ang hirap na hindi tayo lumalaban sa kasinungalinagn, paninira at pinagkakakitaan pa,” said Pangilinan.

(If we do not fight this, they might think it is okay to fabricate whatever lies. Especially now during the presidential election, it is difficult not to fight against lies, defamation, which they are profiting from.)

The running-mate of Vice President Leni Robredo asked those who place ads on these channels to cease supporting them.

Pangilinan also appealed to Google and YouTube, "Masyado na ninyong pinababayaan itong laganap na fake news at paninira na tao na ang nalilinlang, eh ayusin niyo na sana rin."

(You have let fake news and defamation become widespread and dupe the people. You should also fix this.)

”Sa daming nang lumalabas na kasinungalingan, tayo na rin mismo ang dapat magsabing, 'Tama na ito', huwag nating pinaniniwalaan, huwag nating pinapanood o kaya shine-share,” he said, addressing social media users.

(With so many lies coming out, let us be the ones to say, this is enough. Let us not believe, watch or share them.)

Pangilinan meanwhile admitted his camp had a lot of catching up to do following a Pulse Asia survey showing presidential contender Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as frontrunners.

But he also pointed out that early frontrunners in the 2016 elections did not win.

"Hindi ibig sabihin na dahil lamang ngayon ay sila na rin ang lumalamang sa araw ng halalan,” said Pangilinan.

(It does not mean that because they are ahead now, it will be the same come election day.)

"Hahabulin natin ‘yan (we will catch up with that).”

– Report from Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

