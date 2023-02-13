Parkgoers at the Quezon Memorial Circle take photos and walk along heart-shaped displays ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 10, 2023. Malls and parks in the country have set up Valentine’s Day-themed displays in anticipation of crowds on the last weekend before the occasion. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,101 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From February 6-12, an average of 157 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 9 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 2 cases were considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 426 cases or 6.2 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 311 or 13.9 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 19.6 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 98 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

As of Feb. 12, the Philippines has 9,177 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic, the country has recorded 4,074,691 infections, of which more than 65,949 led to deaths.

To date, over 73.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The tally includes 21.4 million people who have received their first boosters while 3.9 million have gotten their second boosters.

