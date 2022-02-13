Bongbong Marcos Jr. and son Sandro Marcos hold a motorcade in Makati City, Feb. 13, 2022. Screengrab from the UniTeam official Facebook page.

MANILA — Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. continued his roadshow Sunday, visiting parts of Metro Manila with his son.

A video on the official Facebook page of "UniTeam," the name of Marcos Jr's tandem with Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, showed the former senator waving at and shaking hands with supporters in Makati City.

His son Sandro, who is also running in the elections to represent Ilocos Norte's first district in the House of Representatives, joined him at the event.

Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dicator, is scheduled to deliver a speech in Mandaluyong City on Sunday afternoon.

Mandaluyong is the hometown of Marcos Jr's campaign manager, former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos.

On Monday, Marcos Jr is set to hold a campaign rally in Quezon City.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9 elections opened last Feb. 8.

Marcos, who topped the latest voter preference survey for president conducted in December by Pulse Asia, has hurdled the challenges to his candidacy at the Commission on Elections, except for a pending disqualification case.

Meron pa, ma’am toots. Salandanan v. Marcos Jr., disqualification case, pending with the 2nd Division. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) February 10, 2022

— With a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News