Phivolcs detects ‘slightly increased’ seismic activity at Kanlaon

Residents warned not to enter 4-km permanent danger zone

Mount Kanlaon on Negros island showed a "slightly increased" seismic activity, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Saturday.

Volcanic gas flux was also present, the agency added.

The Phivolcs warned nearby residents to refrain from entering the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone, as "sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions may occur without warning."

"Kanlaon Volcano's monitoring network recorded 28 volcanic earthquakes between 11 and 13 February 2021," the institute said in its 9 p.m. advisory.

The tremors ranged from "ML0.7 to ML2.2 and occurred at shallow depths to depths of 10 kilometers across the northern to eastern portions of the edifice."

The Phivolcs also noted sulfur dioxide gas coming out of the summit crater on Saturday.

"(It) reached an average of 1,130 tonnes/day, the highest value recorded this year, following a trend since June 2020 of emissions higher than background levels of 300 tonnes/day," the institute said.

"These parameters could indicate hydrothermal, tectonic or even deep-seated magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice."

Pilots were also warned from flying close to the volcano’s summit, as any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

