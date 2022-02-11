MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said he hopes that the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) decision to junk disqualification cases against former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. would not lead to "instability."

Domagoso warned that the ruling might encourage some to avoid paying their dues to the government.

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer @IskoMoreno Domagoso says junking of disqualification case “good” for #Halalan2022 rival Bongbong Marcos, adds he hopes other Filipinos will not be empowered to avoid paying their taxes. pic.twitter.com/KEAEy8jtnC — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) February 11, 2022

"I hope hindi siya mag-create ng instability sa ating buhay bilang bansa kasi baka maaaring magkaroon ng masamang epekto ito sa iba nating mga kababayan na ganun nga ang gawin nila," Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of his motorcade in Navotas.

(I hope it will not create instability in our lives as a country because it might have a bad effect on our countrymen as they might be encouraged to do the same.)

"Baka gayahin. Hindi magandang gayahin," he said.

(They might copy it (not paying taxes). It's not good to emulate that.)

The disqualification cases against Marcos Jr. stemmed from a 1995 tax case conviction of the former senator, who from 1982 to 1985 failed to pay his income tax and file tax returns while in public office.

The Comelec First Division voted to dismiss the 3 consolidated petitions.

Despite his comment, Domagoso said he does not see the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos as an "enemy".

"Good for him. We are not enemies. We are just competing with each other," the Manila Mayor said.

"Good for him nabawasan siya ng sakit ng ulo. Mahirap ang pakiramdam ng isang kandidato na maraming kinakaharap na pagsubok," he said.

Earlier this year, the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer drew flak for admitting that he kept some P50 million in excess campaign donations.

Domagoso maintained there was nothing illegal in keeping his excess campaign funds, adding that he paid some P9.7 million in taxes for keeping the money.

"Baka unique sa paningin ninyo dahil wala pa yatang kandidato na nagpubliko ng kaniyang sobra at nagbayad ng kaniyang buwis," he said.

(It might be unique to you because no other candidate publicized their excess campaign funds and the amount of tax they paid for it.)

RELATED VIDEO