MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Friday that it would cancel and dispose of all unclaimed passports that were issued before January 2021.

In an advisory, the agency said this is effective starting Feb. 7.

"The Department will implement the cancellation and proper disposal of all unclaimed passports which were scheduled for release before January 2021 in accordance with DFA Department Order No. 2021-012," the statement read.

The DFA also reminded the public that those who have yet to claim their passports have until March 1 this year at the DFA Consular Office.

Those who have yet to claim their passports before Feb. 10, Thursday, on the other hand, should file a new passport claim but would first need to get a certificate of unclaimed passport from DFA Aseana or DFA Consular Office.

"Passports that were scheduled for release after January 2021 are not affected and may be claimed from the DFA Consular Office where they were processed," according to the agency.

The DFA urged the public to claim their passports within 30 days after their release.

"Applicants may authorize another person to claim the passport on their behalf provided the authorized persons comply with the requirements indicated in the Department’s website."

WATCH