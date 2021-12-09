DFA to cancel unclaimed passports issued before December 2020

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will cancel and dispose all unclaimed passports that were scheduled for release before December 2020.

The department said in a statement on Thursday that those who have yet to claim their passports that were scheduled for release before that period can take them before January 7 next year at the DFA Consular Office.

"Those who are unable to claim their passports at the respective DFA Consular Offices before 7 January 2022 must file a new passport application after securing a certificate of unclaimed passport from DFA Aseana or at the DFA Consular Office where they were processed," it said.

"Passports scheduled for release after December 2020 are not affected and may still be claimed from the DFA Consular Office where they were processed."

The DFA called on the public to claim their passports within 30 days from schedule issuance, adding applicants can authorize other people to claim them on their behalf "provided the authorized persons comply with the requirements."

The requirements are indicated on the DFA's website.

