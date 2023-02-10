Marcos, Jr names Ella Blanca Lopez as NTC commissioner

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr has named Ella Blanca Lopez as full-time commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission, Malacañang announced on Friday.
Prior to her appointment which was dated on February 7, Lopez served as officer-in-charge of the Commission.
The Presidential Communications Office also announced other presidential appointments, but their transmittal letters have yet to be released.
DEPARTMENT OF AGRARIAN REFORM
Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023
- ROMEO L. REYES - Director IV
- JOSEMARI L. HERNANDO - Director III
- LITA M. ROSALES - Director III
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023
Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards
- KAREN KRISTINE A. ROSCOM- Director IV
Bureau of Animal Industry
- PAUL C. LIMSON - Director IV
DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023
Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office
- MA. JOZZENNE CLAIRE M. BELTRAN-CARANDANG- Deputy Executive Director IV
- MARIA DIONESIA A. RIVERA-GUILLERMO - Deputy Executive Director IV
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
- ARTURO A. BAESA - member, representing the Labor Sector
- ANNIE E. GERON - member, representing the Labor Sector
- ANGELITA D. SEÑORIN - member, representing the Labor Sector
- JESUS B. VILLAMOR - member, representing the Labor Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission
- JUAN JOHNNY R. DELA CRUZ - member, representing the Employers Sector (Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR)
- ALFONSO T. LAO - member, representing the Employers Sector
(Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR)
- ROMEO A. SUSTIGUER JR. - member, representing the Employers Sector (Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, XIII)
DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE
Date of Appointment: February 1, 2023
Armed Forces of the Philippines
- LEONEL M. NICOLAS - chief, Intelligence Service, Philippine Army
