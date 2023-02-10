Marcos, Jr names Ella Blanca Lopez as NTC commissioner

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr has named Ella Blanca Lopez as full-time commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission, Malacañang announced on Friday.

Prior to her appointment which was dated on February 7, Lopez served as officer-in-charge of the Commission.

The Presidential Communications Office also announced other presidential appointments, but their transmittal letters have yet to be released.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRARIAN REFORM

Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023

- ROMEO L. REYES - Director IV

- JOSEMARI L. HERNANDO - Director III

- LITA M. ROSALES - Director III

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023

Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards

- KAREN KRISTINE A. ROSCOM- Director IV

Bureau of Animal Industry

- PAUL C. LIMSON - Director IV

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023

Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office

- MA. JOZZENNE CLAIRE M. BELTRAN-CARANDANG- Deputy Executive Director IV

- MARIA DIONESIA A. RIVERA-GUILLERMO - Deputy Executive Director IV



DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

Date of Appointment: 7 February 2023

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

- ARTURO A. BAESA - member, representing the Labor Sector

- ANNIE E. GERON - member, representing the Labor Sector

- ANGELITA D. SEÑORIN - member, representing the Labor Sector

- JESUS B. VILLAMOR - member, representing the Labor Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission

- JUAN JOHNNY R. DELA CRUZ - member, representing the Employers Sector (Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR)

- ALFONSO T. LAO - member, representing the Employers Sector

(Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR)

- ROMEO A. SUSTIGUER JR. - member, representing the Employers Sector (Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, XIII)

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

Date of Appointment: February 1, 2023

Armed Forces of the Philippines

- LEONEL M. NICOLAS - chief, Intelligence Service, Philippine Army

