MANILA — Party-list groups have taken to social media to launch their respective campaigns beginning Tuesday for the 2022 elections.

On Wednesday, incumbent Kabataan Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago and first nominee Raoul Manuel launched their bid for seats in the House of Representatives, and recruit more members and supporters.

The youth political affiliation pledged to advance the youth agenda in front of student leaders, mostly from the University of the Philippines.

Present to witness the pledge were council members of the UP Diliman University Student Council, including its chairperson Jonas Abadilla. In behalf of the party-list, third nominee Jandeil Roperos signed the agenda and made a stand for the safe resumption of physical classes.

Bagong Henerasyon party-list livestreamed their proclamation rally on Tuesday afternoon and talked about their campaign in a series of Facebook posts.

The party-list has current Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera and Marlon Manalang as its nominees.

Barangay Health Workers (BHW) Party-List also formally launched its national campaign through an e-rally via Zoom. Present were BHW nominees Rep. Angelica Natasha Co, Martin Sicat, Ana Lyn Sian, Zenaida Pulido, and Alvin Carandang.

They launched the BHW Party-list television advertisement “Kwentong BHW Member” featuring barangay health workers.

BHW Party-list is pushing for systemic health care reforms and championing the welfare of barangay health workers, mothers, and children.

The Commission on Elections last month approved 177 party-list groups for the final ballot face for Halalan 2022.

