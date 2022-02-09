Man in supposed Marcos 'kill plot' seeks to clear name

Man accused of threatening the life of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos seeks to clear name at NBI.

MANILA – A man accused of plotting against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.has surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in a bid to clear his name.

The alleged Tiktok user, whose name will be withheld in this report because there are no charges filed against him, told reporters that the comment against the son and namesake of the former dictator did not come from him.

“Sa akin lang po, gusto ko lang po malinis ang pangalan ko,” he told reporters when presented to the media by NBI officials.

“Hindi po akin yun,” he told the media.

He also intends to file a complaint against those who maligned him.

NBI said the man was not a suspect but a "person of interest."

“He is not an accused yet, investigation is being conducted,” NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said.

Lavin also said that they would like the man to submit his gadgets for forensic examination and evaluation.

The supposed TikTok user said he is part of a group called “Bikers for Leni,” which supports the presidential bid of incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, and that he has no idea how he was dragged into the supposed kill plot against Marcos Jr.

While saddened that he is being accused of threatening Marcos Jr., the man said that he remains unafraid because he knows he did nothing wrong.

“Nalulungkot kasi siyempre yung pangalan ko pero hindi po ako natatakot kasi alam ko sa sarili ko na malinis ako, wala akong ginagawa,” he said.

(I am saddened by all these accusations but I am not afraid because I know I have done nothing wrong.)

Lavin said they want the man to undergo a lie detector test as well.

Marcos Jr.’s spokesperson Atty. Vic Rodriguez earlier told ANC that they want to know the extent of the threat against Marcos on TikTok, as they are considering it in planning out his campaign sorties.

"Ngayon aasikasuhin din namin at nang makilala yung taong yan at gaanong kalalim o yung extent ng kanilang pananakot," Rodriguez said in an ANC Headstart interview.

"Gusto namin malaman sino-sino pa yung kinakausap niya diyan sa Tiktok, ano yung level or degree of seriousness."