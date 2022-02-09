Even after the person who posted the death threat has surrendered, the camp of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is still keen on finding out its severity and extent, says spokesperson Victor Rodriguez. #Halalan2022 #ANCHeadstart pic.twitter.com/TKcWIu7l2I — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) February 9, 2022

MANILA (UPDATE) - A TikTok user behind the alleged death threat against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has surrendered, the candidate's spokesman said Wednesday.

Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said the TikTok user allegedly surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. Rodriguez added that NBI Deputy Director Vicente De Guzman informed him of the development.

"Ngayon aasikasuhin din namin at nang makilala yung taong yan at gaanong kalalim o yung extent ng kanilang pananakot," Rodriguez said in a Headstart interview.

"Ang gusto naming malaman how extensive kase nakaka-ilang exchanges na pala sila na nahuli lang yung isang frame na napost niya," he added.

"Gusto namin malaman sino-sino pa yung kinakausap niya diyan sa Tiktok, ano yung level or degree of seriousness."

Last month, the Department of Justice said it received reports of a TikTok user supposedly posting a death threat against Marcos Jr, who leads voter surveys.

TikTok Philippines said the account of the said user has already been permanently banned, and it will be cooperating with the NBI on the issue.

Rodriguez said the death threat was among the factors that Marcos' camp was considering in planning out his campaign sorties. The spokesperson also denied claims that the former senator's campaign itineraries were being released at the last minute.

"For the media, hindi rin totoo na gulatan o biglaan. May naka-detail na reporters na halos lahat ng estasyon. Ngayon lang kami medyo nag-iingat because of the death threat on the life of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos," Rodriguez said.

When asked where Marcos would be campaigning next following his proclamation rally in Bulacan on Tuesday, Rodriguez said they were still identifying which areas were under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 and Alert Level 3.

"May mga areas kaming dapat pupuntahan na nag-Alert Level 3. May mga areas na Alert Level 3 dati na biglang nag-Alert level 2, and that explains also yung sakit ng ulo ng campaigning under pandemic," the spokesperson said.

He also said that the Marcos campaign was already 21 days behind schedule, and they were still looking for ways to reschedule backlogged campaign events.