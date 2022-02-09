Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) on Wednesday said energy supply during the May 9 elections will be enough, but power outages may happen due to unforeseen circumstances.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, NGCP Spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said it is likely that energy demand on Election Day will be low because it will be a holiday.

"Ang kailangan lang natin maintindihan, these are all based on projections, scientific intelligent guesses ang ginagawa natin in terms of titingnan natin yung supply situation sa araw ng eleksyon," Alabanza said.

(We need to understand that our assessment of the supply situation on election day will be based on projections and scientific intelligent guesses.)

"So mababa yung demand, makakatulong yung mababang demand on election day to ensure yung sufficiency ng supply on that day. Ang problema din kasi is nakakadagdag yung tinding init na... nararanasan natin tuwing Mayo," she added.

(The demand will be low on Election Day, and that can help to ensure a sufficient supply on that day. But the projected heat during that time can be a source of possible problems.)

The hot weather, unscheduled maintenance, and forced outages could affect the power supply on that day, said Alabanza, adding that plant shutdowns are beyond their control.

These, she said, are based on "historical data."

"Kung walang mangyayaring forced outage or biglaang pagtirik ng mga planta, wala naman tayo sanang makikita na magiging pagnipis ng supply on those days," she said.

(If there will be forced outages or sudden problems in power plants, we may not see a reduction in supply on those days.)

"But yun nga, historically speaking, parati namang mayroong plantang naka-scheduled interruption bukod doon sa mga nakapila talaga for maintenance."

(But historically speaking, there will always be scheduled interruption among power plants, aside from those set to go under maintenance.)

Alabanza said the NGCP has been preparing for the elections since last year.

In early June last year, the NGCP placed the Luzon grid under red alert supposedly due to supply issues amid high power demand due to intense hot weather in the country.