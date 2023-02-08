Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao/Facebook

MANILA — Authorities in southern Mindanao on Wednesday rescued 68 people stranded in a motor launch stuck on the seas off Panducan Point in Basilan, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In a social media post, PCG said that its personnel rescued 57 passengers, including 11 children and an infant, along with 11 crew members of ML Sulna.

ML Sulna was traveling from Zamboanga City to Taganak, Tawi-Tawi when it experienced engine trouble minutes into the trip.

None of the passengers and crew was injured and all were in "good physical condition," prompting authorities to tow the motor launch back to Zamboanga City Port, its port of origin.