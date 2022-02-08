Residents line up for the COVID-19 pediatric vaccination at the Manilza Zoo on on February 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, data from the health department showed.

The health agency said the relatively low figure was based on Sunday outputs of testing laboratories, which "traditionally have the lowest outputs per week."

It said six laboratories, which contribute on average 2.1 percent of samples tested and 3 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data.

Of the newly reported cases, 3,116 or 87 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (528 cases), Western Visayas (357 cases) and Central Visayas (308 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

The number of fresh infections is the lowest since Dec. 31, when the Department of Health announced 2,961, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. It is also the eighth straight day that the daily case tally has remained below 10,000, the research group added.

The Philippines' cumulative total COVID-19 cases stood at 3,619,633, of which 105,550 or 2.9 percent remain active. Its first confirmed case was logged on Jan. 30, 2020 in a visiting Chinese woman.

The active cases are broken down as follows: 316 critical, 1,446 severe, 3,007 moderate, 96,722 mild, and 4,059 asymptomatic.

The positivity rate was at 16.3 percent, based on test results of samples from 23,754 individuals on Feb. 6, according to the latest DOH bulletin.

COVID-related deaths increased by 83 to 54,621. Of the newly reported deaths, 53 occurred this month, 24 last month, and one each in December, October, September, August, July, and June, the DOH said.

There were 14,644 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,459,462.

The DOH said 328 duplicates, including 276 recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 35 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 35 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

The Philippines overall is classified as moderate risk for COVID-19, while Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Soccksargen are considered high risk for infections following positive 2-week growth rates, according to DOH data.

The country saw a spike in new infections beginning late December due to the spread of the omicron variant.

The government aims to vaccinate 5 million people during the third run of its nationwide vaccination drive to be held on Feb. 10 and 11, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Individuals aged 12 and above are eligible for a primary dose and booster shot under the Bayanihan Bakunahan 3 Program, she said.

Meantime, only one out of 9,784 children aged 5 to 11 experienced a minor adverse reaction following the rollout of jabs to the age group on Monday.

As of Tuesday noon, a total of 13,182 children from the same age group have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the National Vaccination Operations Center.