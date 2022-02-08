People visit shops along Binondo, Manila on Chinese New Year, February 1, 2022 as Metro Manila is put under the looser Alert Level 2 restriction with COVID-19 cases declining steadily. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Metro Manila mayors are ready for the possible reopening of more sectors in the region as it is expected to shift to the lowest COVID-19 Alert Level due to decreasing number of infections, a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) official said on Tuesday.

In a public briefing, MMDA officer-in-charge Romando Artes noted the region recently recorded a downtrend in new COVID-19 cases.

“Ito ay patuloy na. Bago matapos ang buwan na ito, bababa na po ito sa 1,000 kaso araw-araw. Ine-expect natin na soon ay mag-Alert Level 1 na tayo, at ang mga alkalde naman po ng kalakhang Maynila ay handa para sa pagbubukas muli ng mga iba't-ibang industriya at sektor,” Artes said.

He said mayors are studying recommendations of presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion for Metro Manila establishments to require proof of booster vaccinations in the next few months.

Artes is temporarily taking over the helm of the MMDA following the resignation of chairman Benjamin Abalos, who left the agency to become the campaign manager of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Concepcion earlier urged government reopen the country's economy.

"We have been ravaged by this pandemic a lot, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) have been hurt by this pandemic. We have to open up. We have to open up everything so business can prosper and people can do better in life," he told ANC's Headstart.

