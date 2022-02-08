201 more OFWs repatriated from Qatar

MANILA — Some 201 Filipino migrant workers on Tuesday arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after being repatriated from Qatar, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The OFWs returned home through a state-funded flight chartered by the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA), the agency said in a statement.

"Upon disembarkation, the repatriated OFWs underwent arrival health protocols. Those who were fully-vaccinated and had negative RT-PCR test results were allowed to proceed to their respective residences, with the (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) providing transportation assistance to repatriates who lacked the means to go home on their own," it said.

According to the DFA, a total of 456,892 overseas Filipinos have been repatriated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

