Interpol team in Manila for deportation of Japanese fugitives

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2023 01:19 AM

MANILA - A 16-member Interpol contingent arrived in Manila on Monday night to escort the Japanese fugitives ordered for deportation by the Philippines.

Airport sources disclosed that the 16-man team arrived on board Japan Airlines flight JAL745 which landed around 10:05 pm at NAIA terminal 1. 

Japan embassy officials reportedly welcomed the contingent who will be temporarily staying at the Japan Airlines lounge inside Terminal 1 until Tuesday morning.

The fugitives were reportedly involved in a series of crimes in Japan. 

They were detained at the Immigration Detention Center inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City. 

