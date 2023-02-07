Environment Secretary Antonia Loyzaga (seated left) and Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) Director General Dr. Joel Joseph Marciano Jr. (seated right) sign an agreement to use satellite imagery in the creation of a natural resources database, Feb. 6, 2023. DENR website

MANILA — The environment department and the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) are teaming up to create a database of natural resources.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and PhilSA on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement to use satellite imagery in the creation of the national environment and natural resources geospatial database.

“A geospatial platform is fundamental for us in terms of establishing the physical basis of our natural resources, and in terms of our wanting to inventory them for strategic and critical development of our country,” DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia "Toni" Yulo-Loyzaga said.

Under the project, PhilSA will generate maps, systems and tools which analyze vulnerabilities and impacts of climate change and disasters, the DENR said in a statement.

It said PhilSA would also assist the DENR in monitoring National Greening Program areas and other forests using satellite remote sensing, artificial intelligence and geographic information system.

