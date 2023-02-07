Agri officer testifies vs. Enrile, Napoles in PDAF scam

From left to right: Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, Janet Lim Napoles, and former senate chief of staff Gigi Reyes.

A municipal agriculturist testified Tuesday in the plunder and graft cases of former senator and now Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, his former senate chief of staff Gigi Reyes and former businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles.

Witness Leonora Bolinas testified through her judicial affidavit that her town, Doña Remedios Trinidad, did not receive any agricultural package from the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) of Enrile in 2008.

During her cross-examination, Napoles’ lawyer questioned Bolinas as she was not the municipal agricultural officer in 2008.

But the prosecution stressed that she was the agricultural technologist at the time of the PDAF scam.

During the hearing, the court noted that Reyes is physically present in court after the Supreme Court ordered her presence in all of her hearings, if necessary, as one of the conditions for her release from jail.

In the previous hearing last January, five farmers were presented by the prosecution who all testified that they had not received any agricultural package from their local government nor any office.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: