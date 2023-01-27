MAYNILA—Nagsalita na ang mismong ponente o ang sumulat ng desisyon sa writ of habeas corpus petition ng dating chief of staff ni dating Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile na si Atty. Jessica Lucila “Gigi” Reyes.

Sa "Judiciary Night" sa Makati City na inorganisa ng Manila Overseas Press Club, naging guest speaker si Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at ang ilang Associate Justices ng Supreme Court.

Si Gesmundo ang unang natanong kung ano ang naging basehan ng ruling ng SC sa petisyon ni Reyes pero ipinasa nito ang mikropono kay Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando na siyang sumulat ng desisyon ng Supreme Court First Division.

Ayon kay Gesmundo, nag-inhibit siya sa naturang partikular na kaso at mas makabubuting si Hernando na ang magpaliwanag sa isyu.

Sabi ni Hernando, hindi niya maaring talakayin ang merito ng kaso dahil maaaring maging subject ito ng ihahaing motion for reconsideration ng respondents sa kaso.

Pero ayon kay Hernando, hindi na bago ang ruling na ito sa habeas corpus petition dahil may nauna na noon pang 1924 na isa sa mga pinagbasehan nila para magdesisyon pabor kay Reyes.

“It's not actually a model ruling at all because we relied on the 1924 case … Where the then SC held that the writ of habeas corpus can be resorted to for the purposes of seeking provisional liberty where a person right to a speedy trial … It's really nothing new but something that we develop because we set guidelines for granting the petition of Mrs. Reyes,” paliwanag ni Hernando.

Sabi pa niya, malaking bagay sa parte ni Reyes na iginiit nito ang kanyang karapatan sa ilalim ng Konstitusyon para sa speedy trial noon pang 2017.

“Among others, we ruled that there should be on the part of the accused a consistent effort to invoke her right to a speedy trial … And in the case of Gigi, she did that as early as 2017 … And we also took into consideration of the fact that it was only in March last year that the initial presentation of evidence actually started," ani Hernando.

"So 8 years po bago nakapag-trial proper, so talagang napakabagal ng pangyayari din sa criminal proceedings,” dagdag niya.



Samantala, natanong din si Gesmundo sa planong pagpapatuloy ng imbestigasyon ng mga prosecutor ng International Criminal Court sa umano’y human rights violation o paglabag sa karapatang pantao sa bansa.

Tumanggi ang Punong Mahistrado na mag-komento sa naturang isyu dahil maaari aniya itong umabot sa Korte Suprema at ayaw naman niyang pangunahan ang kanyang mga kapwa mahistrado.

“That could be a bigger issue that will reach the court and I don’t want to preempt my colleagues,” ani Gesmundo.

