Congress OKs night differential pay for gov't employees

MANILA -- Congress has approved a proposal granting night shift differential pay to government employees, including those in government owned or controlled corporations.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have approved the bicameral conference committee report on Senate Bill 643 and House Bill 9458.

Under the bill, government employees occupying the positions of Division Chief and below--whether they be permanent, contractual, temporary or casual employees--shall be paid a night differential at a rate not exceeding 20 percent of their hourly basic rate for each hour of work performed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. of the following day.

Excluded from the coverage of the law are government employees whose schedule of office hours fall between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., and those whose services are required or are on call 24 hours a day such as uniformed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The bill will be transmitted to President Duterte for signature.