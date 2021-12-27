President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech from the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Dec. 21, 2021. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday approved a service recognition incentive (SRI) of up to P10,000 for government workers in the executive department.

President Rodrigo Duterte in Administrative Order 45 authorized the one-time grant of the incentive to personnel of national government agencies, state universities and colleges, government corporations, and military and uniformed personnel.

“The government continues to acknowledge all public servants for their collective and unceasing participation in and invaluable contribution to the establishment of streamlined government processes and responsive delivery of services to the public, especially in the midst of the prevailing public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Personnel who are still in government service as of Nov. 30 and who have rendered at least 4 months of “satisfactory service” shall be entitled to the inventive.

Those who have rendered less than 3 months of service shall be entitled to a prorated share of the perk.

Workers engaged through job orders and contracts of service are excluded from the SRI.

FROM THE ARCHIVES