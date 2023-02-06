House OKs bill mandating fisherfolk resettlement areas

MANILA - Voting 242-3-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 6716 that mandates the establishment of fisherfolk resettlement areas with adequate access to fishing grounds.

A press release from the Speaker's office explained that the bill seeks to enhance the well-being of fisherfolks and fishing communities in the country.

The bill will amend Section 108 of Republic Act No. 8850 or the Philippine Fisheries Code.

The bill mandates the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and local governments of cities or municipalities exercising jurisdiction over coastal areas and municipal waters to identify, establish, and create settlement areas which have adequate access to fishing grounds.

The bill states that fisherfolk shall be granted preference in the award of settlement rights in previously identified or established settlement areas.

It also also mandates that the establishment of settlement areas shall be in favor of fisherfolk who are registered as such with their respective city or municipality and who are without real property.

On the other hand, the bill mandates local government units exercising jurisdiction over coastal areas and municipal waters to integrate settlement areas for fisherfolk in their respective comprehensive land use plans.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas voted against the measure.

"Ang mga probisyon ng Republic Act 8500 Fisheries Code of 1998 ay lumalabag sa fishing rights or karapatang mangingisda. Nakapabor ito para sa mga malalaking operator ng commercial fishing vessels at aquaculture farms. May mga probisyon din ito na nagmamandato sa mga mangingisda na magbayad ng napakaraming bayarin para sa pagpaparehistro, multa, at iba pa. Therefore, any amendments to the Fisheries Code will further violate the fishing rights of our fisherfolks," Brosas said.

"Kung ilalapat ang 'Section 108. Fisherfolk Settlement Areas' sa aktwal, resettlement ang nararanasan ng mga mangingisda, hindi nito pinoproteksyonan ang mga nakatayo nang komunidad ng mga mangingisda. Demolisyon lamang ng mga mangingisda at mga maralitang lungsod ang epekto nito na lubhang makakaapekto sa hanapbuhay nila," Brosas explained.

"Maaari rin itong gamitin para matanggal ang mga fisherfolk sa coastal area para sa pagdevelop at pagbibigay daan sa pribatisasyon at conversion. Sa huli, mga mangigisda ang mahihirapan dahil itatapon at iipunin sila sa settlement area na maaaring malayo sa kanilang pangisdaan. Maaari ring sa sobrang layo ng kanilang pangingisdaan, mapipilitan silang sabay-sabay na mangisda sa isang lugar o sa huli ay huminto na lamang," Brosas added.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate for action.