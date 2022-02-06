Ka Oris informant receives reward money

A person receives reward money for giving information on Communist Party of the Philippines leader George "Ka Oris" Madlos, who was killed in an encounter with state troops in late 2021. Photo courtesy of Philippine Army 4th Infantry Division

MANILA — The government has given reward money to a person who provided state troops with information that led to the killing of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) top commander George "Ka Oris" Madlos last year, the Philippine Army said.

In a statement, the Army's 4th Infantry Division division said Friday that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Andres Centino gave the reward money to the informant, identified as alias "Ricky," last Wednesday.

The statement did not specify the value of the reward money but noted that since 2000, the government has been offering a P7.8 million reward to any individual who can provide information for the arrest of Madlos.

Madlos, described as a "most wanted" leader of the New People's Army, was killed in an encounter with state forces in Bukidnon last October 2021, according to the military.

The CPP has accused the government of "staging" the armed encounter to justify the killing of Madlos, saying the latter was ambushed while in transit to seek medical assistance.

