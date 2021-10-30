Ka Oris, most wanted CPP commander, killed in Bukidnon

George "Ka Oris" Madlos, a top Communist Party of the Philippines leader, was killed in an encounter with government troops in Impasugong town, Bukidnon on Saturday, the military said.

The Philippine Army reported that Madlos and another CPP-New People's Army rebel was killed during a firefight in the mountainous area of Sitio Gabunan, Barangay Dumalaguing.

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Barandon, commander of the 403rd Brigade, said the gun battle with about 30 rebels lasted for 30 minutes.

Government troops cleared the area and found 2 bodies, one of which was Madlos'.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division, said Madlos was the most wanted NPA commander in the country with multiple criminal cases, such as robbery with double homicide and damage to properties.

Brawner added that Madlos represented the "final straw" that holds the remaining NPA leaders together, adding that rebels must surrender now.

“I am reiterating our call for peace. Magbalik-loob na kayo sa mapayapang pamumuhay and avail of the E-CLIP. We will ensure your safety and we will guide you towards a peaceful life. So that you will not suffer the same fate as Ka Oris," he said.