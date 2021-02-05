UK envoy: PH part of early batch to receive COVID vaccines from humanitarian group

MANILA—United Kingdom Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce said the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) has included the Philippines in the first round of country allocations of COVID-19 vaccines, the diplomat said on social media Friday.

This will be done through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.

The UK has funded £548 million ($752.3 million) into the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, which will help distribute COVID-19 vaccines to up to 92 developing countries throughout 2021.

“The Philippines is amongst those countries, meaning it could receive an indicative distribution of up to nearly 10 million doses of vaccines; mostly of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the United Kingdom,” Pruce said in a video posted by the UK Embassy on Twitter.

“The Facility expects doses will be available for delivery starting in the first quarter of 2021, perhaps as early as February, that pending the Emergency Use Listing from the WHO.”

Ambassador @DanielPruce shares the great news of @gavi’s announcement on the first round of COVID-19 vaccines country allocations, including the Philippines 🇵🇭. #VaccinesForAll



Watch his full message ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iIFMtb9ShR — British Embassy Manila 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@ukinphilippines) February 5, 2021

Pruce said the move is part of UK’s commitment to support countries around the world “to get equitable access to COVID vaccines as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We remain one of Gavi’s largest donors. This is part of our commitment to supporting countries around the world to get equitable access to COVID vaccines as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Pruce said.

RELATED VIDEO