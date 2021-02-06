11 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao

Members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to government forces in Datu Piang town, Maguindanao, Saturday, the Western Mindanao Command reported Saturday. Courtesy of Wesmincom

Eleven members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)-Karialan faction surrendered to government forces in Datu Piang town, Maguindanao, Saturday, the Western Mindanao Command reported Saturday.

"The 11 BIFF members surrendered to the troops of the 6th Infantry Battalion at Sitio Landing Fish, Barangay Buayan, Datu Piang,” said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

The former rebels also turned over several guns.

They said they surrendered because they wished to live a peaceful life with their families.

The ex-rebels also reportedly grew tired of hiding and they lacked financial support from their leaders.

