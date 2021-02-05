American stranded in NAIA arrested for unruly behavior, exposing self

A 75-year-old American who has been staying inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for 3 weeks has been arrested for unruly behavior and indecency after showing his private parts in public.

Authorities detained Maurice Francis O'Connor, 75, at police headquarters for being unruly and refusing to wear face mask and face shield despite constant reminders of the health protocols inside the airport. He also frequently took off his shorts to expose himself.

Authorities said O'Connor destroyed the airport COVID-19 information board at the arrival extension area last Wednesday, February 3.

An airport concessionaire also filed a complaint after O'Connor allegedly spilled water on her face. She said the American stole 2 bottles of soda and other food from her.

The NAIA public affairs office has informed the US Embassy regarding O'Connor's behavior. No one from the Embassy has seen O'Connor as of posting.

O'Connor earlier said he hails from Massachusetts and is a Vietnam war veteran. He said he was stranded at the airport after missing his flight to Thailand.

An airport security guard told ABS-CBN News O'Connor has been sleeping in the airport for the past couple of weeks. Story by Raoul Esperas