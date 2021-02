A teenager was sleeping when the landslide hit and damaged their house in Barangay Pasonanca in Zamboanga City. Photos courtesy of Jean Callorina Pilanga

A teenager sustained bruises after he was hit by small rocks during a landslide that also damaged their house in Barangay Pasonanca in Zamboanga City, early Friday morning.

Photos shared by Jean Callorina Pilanga showed the aftermath of the landslide that hit Cluster 4, Shanty Town, Luyahan in the said barangay.

Barangay officials are still assessing the number of houses affected by the landslide triggered by heavy rains.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

- Report from Jewel Reyes