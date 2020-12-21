Landslide hits mining site in Toledo, Cebu

Courtesy of Toledo City PIO

MANILA - A landslide occurred at a mine in Toledo City, Cebu on Monday afternoon, a mining corporation confirmed.

The Carmen Copper Corporation said in a statement the Carmen Pit, CCC’s mine operations site, experienced a landslide around 4:15 p.m.

John Rosseller Layan, Toledo City's information officer, said they cannot confirm yet the number of mining workers that were trapped.

He said the assets of the city government for the rescue were allowed to get inside the property of Carmen Copper contrary to rumors that they were blocked by the mining company.

However, rescue operations were halted because the movement of the soil is still evident, and it is very risky for the rescuers, added by Layan.

Rescue operations will resume on Tuesday, Layan said.

The CCC said the landslide happened due to rainshowers which have occurred in the area for the past months, and was only exacerbated by Typhoon Vicky, which struck parts of Visayas and Mindanao last week.

"The Management of CCC is doing all the necessary action to assess and address the overall situation. We will continue to inform the concerned agencies as well the general public of further

developments," the corporation said.

CCC is an operating mine of Atlas Consolidated Mining Development Corporation (ACMDC) based in Toledo.--With a report from DX Lapid



