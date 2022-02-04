Lacson vows internal cleansing if elected president

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Presidential aspirant and Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson vowed on Friday a "proper government" to Filipinos, should he win as president in the May 2022 Elections.

During his opening speech at the KBP's "Panata sa Bayan" Presidential Candidates' Forum, Lacson said that in the first 100 days of office, he would carry out an internal cleansing' of "inept, corrupt, and undisciplined" government officials.

Lacson claimed that P700 billion was being lost to corruption yearly.

"For the longest time, we have witnessed how corruption, the worst form of thievery destroys our nation, denying our people their livelihood, health, education, equal opportunity, and worse the future of our next generation," he said.

He also vowed to commit P260 billion to implement the Universal Healthcare Act, which he said would result in 1 hospital bed per 800 people, as well as increased benefits for healthcare workers.

As for MSMEs, Lacson said his government would give comprehensive and targeted fiscal stimulus packages. The government would also implement a so-called "Reformed 4Ps" to help people rise from poverty.

The senator said he would also strengthen the agriculture sector to end what he called the country's "importation-dependent mentality," to protect local farmers.

Budget reform would also be enacted, as Lacson claimed that the government underspent P300 billion yearly.

"Sa maayos na gobyerno maisusulong ang makabuluhang budget reform upang maibaba para sa pagpapaunlad ng mga kalayunan ang pondong sobra at hindi nagagamit ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno," he said.