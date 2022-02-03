MANILA - Vice presidential aspirant Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio arrived in Southern Leyte on Thursday, the third day of her ‘Mahalin Natin Ang Pilipinas’ ride coming from Mindanao.

Her group was welcomed by local leaders in the province, where her father President Rodrigo Duterte was born.

In Tacloban City, the younger Duterte inaugurated the Marcos-Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) Headquarters without her running mate former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Duterte-Carpio planted a Philippine flag at the Yolanda Convention Center with Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, a relative of Marcos. She also visited the ‘Uniteam’ Regional Headquarters in the city.

Marcos visited Tacloban City days after Super Typhoon Odette ravaged the Visayas region. The city, a stronghold of the Marcoses owing to former First Lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos who grew up there, was also the last leg of his final sortie in Eastern Visayas in 2016 when he was seeking the vice presidency.

Marcos won in Leyte, Tacloban City and Biliran province in the 2016 contest for the country's No. 2 job. He lost in Samar, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

The presidential aspirant's whereabouts remain undisclosed amid a probe into an alleged assassination plot against him found on TikTok.

Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, will continue her campaign ride and go around Visayas in the next few days, according to her camp.

The official campaign period for national position candidates in the May elections opens only on Feb. 8.

RELATED VIDEO