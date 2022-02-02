Marcos Jr. opens 3 new headquarters in Digos, Tagum City

Presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the opening of one of the three headquarters his camp opened in the cities of Tagum and Digos in Mindanao. Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos FB Page

MANILA - Presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has opened three new headquarters in the cities of Digos and Tagum in Mindanao.

In a social media post, Wednesday, Marcos thanked his supporters and volunteers for the new HQs.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang nag-uumapaw na suporta ng ating mga kababayan sa patibay nang patibay na Uniteam namin ni Mayor Inday Sara," Marcos said.

"Sa inyong pakikiisa sa amin, sama-sama tayong babangon muli," Marcos added, reiterating his campaign battlecry.

(The outflow of support from our countrymen is continuous for the strengthening Uniteam between me and Mayor Inday Sara. With you joining us, we will all rise together.)

Those who could be seen with Marcos in photos of the events were his running mate Davao City mayor Sara Duterte and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sara Duterte was in Agusan del Sur on the second day of the mayor's 'Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas Ride'. She was campaigning for Marcos amid speculation of a new pairing in the 2022 elections.

LOOK: VP aspirant Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte takes photo with supporters at Sibagat, Agusan del Sur, on her 2nd day of ‘Mahalin Natin Ang Pilipinas’ ride. Sara gestures hand on heart and Marcos’ V-hand sign. pic.twitter.com/znhArhapbM — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) February 2, 2022

“Magkampanya ako sa mga hindi pa kumbinsido sa pagsuporta sa Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte Uniteam.” Duterte said.

(I am campaigning for those who are not yet convinced of supporting the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte Uniteam.)

Marcos was not with Duterte during the ride. His camp refused to disclose the former senator's whereabouts amid a probe into an alleged assassination plot against him found on Tiktok.

Duterte's ride will continue in Visayas over the coming days. One of the areas the Davao City mayor is set to visit is Tacloban City, in Leyte.

The area is a known Marcos bailiwick, which he won in the 2016 vice presidential elections.

- With a report by Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News.